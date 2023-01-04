CLEVELAND (WJW) – The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Frigid temperatures in late December caused gas prices to spike and refineries in Texas were forced to temporarily shut down.

According to AAA, the storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a spike in overall gas demand.

The national average for a gallon of gas rose 12 cents over the last week to hit $3.22. This is 20 cents less than a month ago and six cents less than a year ago.

In Northeast Ohio, gas prices during the week of December 27 were at $2.935.

This week, the cheapest average price of unleaded gas will be found in Norwalk at $2.902. The highest price will be found in Aurora at $3.359.

The average gas price in Cleveland is $3.248.

Drivers can click here to find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide.

AAA: Average prices of unleaded self-service gasoline in various Northeast Ohio areas:

Alliance – $3.252

Ashland – $3.160

Ashtabula – $3.299

Aurora – $3.359

Chesterland – $3.335

Cleveland – $3.248

Elyria – $3.261

Independence – $3.300

Lorain – $3.155

Lyndhurst – $3.216

Massillon – $3.287

Mentor – $3.292

New Philadelphia – $3.267

Niles – $3.301

Norwalk – $2.902

Oberlin – $3.150

Parma – $3.187

Ravenna – $3.297

Solon – $3.363

Willard – $2.952

Youngstown – $3.289