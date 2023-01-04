CLEVELAND (WJW) – The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Frigid temperatures in late December caused gas prices to spike and refineries in Texas were forced to temporarily shut down.
According to AAA, the storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a spike in overall gas demand.
The national average for a gallon of gas rose 12 cents over the last week to hit $3.22. This is 20 cents less than a month ago and six cents less than a year ago.
In Northeast Ohio, gas prices during the week of December 27 were at $2.935.
This week, the cheapest average price of unleaded gas will be found in Norwalk at $2.902. The highest price will be found in Aurora at $3.359.
The average gas price in Cleveland is $3.248.
Drivers can click here to find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide.
AAA: Average prices of unleaded self-service gasoline in various Northeast Ohio areas:
Alliance – $3.252
Ashland – $3.160
Ashtabula – $3.299
Aurora – $3.359
Chesterland – $3.335
Cleveland – $3.248
Elyria – $3.261
Independence – $3.300
Lorain – $3.155
Lyndhurst – $3.216
Massillon – $3.287
Mentor – $3.292
New Philadelphia – $3.267
Niles – $3.301
Norwalk – $2.902
Oberlin – $3.150
Parma – $3.187
Ravenna – $3.297
Solon – $3.363
Willard – $2.952
Youngstown – $3.289