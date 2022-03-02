Gas prices jump 13 cents overnight in Ohio

Gas prices have surged nearly a dollar over this time last year.

(WJW) – The price of gas in Ohio surged overnight, amid the disruption of oil from Russia.

Tuesday gas prices averaged $3.41 in Ohio.

Wednesday, that average has jumped to $3.54.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $7.94 to $111.35 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The U.S. and other major governments agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves to calm markets.

Russia is the world’s second-biggest oil exporter, behind Saudi Arabia.

In Ohio last week, the average price of gas was $3.32.

The current average in Ohio is nearly a dollar more than this time last year when gas prices were $2.69.

The cheapest gas in Northeast Ohio is in Ashtabula County, where prices are averaging at $3.48.

Some of the highest gas prices are in Carroll County at $3.60 and Medina County at $3.58.

