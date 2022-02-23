Gas prices in Ohio could be $4 by Memorial Day — Here’s why

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are concerns that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will impact the already rising fuel costs, but what exactly does it mean for Ohioans at the pump?

According to a spokesperson from GasBuddy, while some parts of the country could see $5 per gallon by this summer, it’s not necessarily likely for Ohio.

As the demand for gas goes up in the spring and gas stations switch to the more expensive summer blend, most of the U.S. is already expected to see rising prices.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in Ohio is about $3.33 per gallon, which is lower than the national average of $3.52 per gallon.

They said the state’s average, along with the national average, could rise to around $4 per gallon by Memorial Day.

The spokesperson said, if Russia does invade Ukraine, prices could potentially spike much higher.

“Russia is the world’s second largest producer of oil, and the concern is that its exports would be disrupted due to sanctions imposed because of the conflict. The worst case scenario is for Russia to stop exporting oil, which would cause large increases at the pump,” the GasBuddy spokesperson said.