[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage on a special Fourth of July fuel promotion in 2023.]
(WJW) — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Northeast Ohio this week is down six cents to $3.285 — about 30 cents lower than the national average, according to the American Automobile Association.
And it’s even lower in a dozen communities around the region.
The national average of $3.59 per gallon is slightly higher this week, despite “continued lower-than-normal” demand, according to a AAA analysis, which faults an increased barrel price for the rise.
Average gasoline prices in Northeast Ohio:
Here’s how the average price per gallon of unleaded gasoline in several Northeast Ohio communities stack up to the national average:
- $3.314: Alliance
- $3.318: Ashland
- $3.196: Ashtabula
- $3.399: Aurora
- $3.255: Chesterland
- $3.284: Cleveland
- $3.272: Elyria
- $3.269: Independence
- $3.212: Lorain
- $3.344: Lyndhurst
- $3.227: Massillon
- $3.260: Mentor
- $3.348: New Philadelphia
- $3.198: Niles
- $3.340: Norwalk
- $3.296: Oberlin
- $3.275: Parma
- $3.277: Ravenna
- $3.336: Solon
- $3.352: Willard
- $3.224: Youngstown
Find gas prices across the U.S., in Ohio and your county at gasprices.aaa.com.