[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage on a special Fourth of July fuel promotion in 2023.]

(WJW) — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Northeast Ohio this week is down six cents to $3.285 — about 30 cents lower than the national average, according to the American Automobile Association.

And it’s even lower in a dozen communities around the region.

The national average of $3.59 per gallon is slightly higher this week, despite “continued lower-than-normal” demand, according to a AAA analysis, which faults an increased barrel price for the rise.

Average gasoline prices in Northeast Ohio:

Here’s how the average price per gallon of unleaded gasoline in several Northeast Ohio communities stack up to the national average:

$3.314: Alliance

$3.318: Ashland

$3.196: Ashtabula

$3.399: Aurora

$3.255: Chesterland

$3.284: Cleveland

$3.272: Elyria

$3.269: Independence

$3.212: Lorain

$3.344: Lyndhurst

$3.227: Massillon

$3.260: Mentor

$3.348: New Philadelphia

$3.198: Niles

$3.340: Norwalk

$3.296: Oberlin

$3.275: Parma

$3.277: Ravenna

$3.336: Solon

$3.352: Willard

$3.224: Youngstown

Find gas prices across the U.S., in Ohio and your county at gasprices.aaa.com.