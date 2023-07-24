[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage on a special Fourth of July fuel promotion in 2023.]

(WJW) — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Northeast Ohio this week is down six cents to $3.285 — about 30 cents lower than the national average, according to the American Automobile Association.

And it’s even lower in a dozen communities around the region.

The national average of $3.59 per gallon is slightly higher this week, despite “continued lower-than-normal” demand, according to a AAA analysis, which faults an increased barrel price for the rise.

Average gasoline prices in Northeast Ohio:

  • $3.314: Alliance
  • $3.318: Ashland
  • $3.196: Ashtabula
  • $3.399: Aurora
  • $3.255: Chesterland
  • $3.284: Cleveland
  • $3.272: Elyria
  • $3.269: Independence
  • $3.212: Lorain
  • $3.344: Lyndhurst
  • $3.227: Massillon
  • $3.260: Mentor
  • $3.348: New Philadelphia
  • $3.198: Niles
  • $3.340: Norwalk
  • $3.296: Oberlin
  • $3.275: Parma
  • $3.277: Ravenna
  • $3.336: Solon
  • $3.352: Willard
  • $3.224: Youngstown

Find gas prices across the U.S., in Ohio and your county at gasprices.aaa.com.