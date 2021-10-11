Gas prices hit 7-year highs

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP/WJW) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon.

That’s $1.07 more than a year ago, and the highest gas and oil prices since 2014.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon.

The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon.

The average price of gas in Ohio is $3.09, according to AAA. All counties in Ohio are seeing prices above $3.

The lowest gas prices in Ohio average around $3.02 in several counties outside of Northeast Ohio.

Some of the highest prices are in Geauga County at an average of $3.18.