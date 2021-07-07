Gas prices expected to stay at more than $3 a gallon

(WJW) – Crude oil prices are expected to hit a 7-year high this week, according to AAA.
That’s pushing the predicted national average for a gallon of gasoline to $3.25 for the month of July.
In Northeast Ohio, the average price of gas is $2.99 a gallon this week.
That’s up 5 cents from the week prior, according to AAA.
The highest price of gas in Ohio is in Vinton County at $3.14.
Mahoning, Lorain, Portage, and Stark counties are seeing the lowest prices at $2.96.
Nationally, the highest gas prices are in California, averaging $4.30 a gallon.
The lowest prices are in Mississippi at $2.76.