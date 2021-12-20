Gas prices drop slightly ahead of holiday travel

News

by: Associated Press, Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon.

In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.04.

The lowest prices are around $2.87. You can find that price in Stark County.

The highest prices are averaging at $3.32, closer to the Kentucky border.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.65 a gallon, down 3 cents since Dec. 3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app