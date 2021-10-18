CLEVELAND (WJW) – Recent reports show gas prices continuing to climb across Northeast Ohio, averaging 14 cents higher this week at $3.255 per gallon.

The average price of gas was $2.049 per gallon this time last year.

This week, the national average rose five cents since last week, now up to $3.32 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The main driver of this price surge is the cost of crude oil. It’s closing above $80 a barrel daily. Back in August, it was in the low $60s per barrel.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your town:

$3.282 Alliance

$3.299 Ashland

$3.282 Ashtabula

$3.299 Aurora

$3.228 Chesterland

$3.239 Cleveland

$3.242 Elyria

$3.252 Independence

$3.161 Lorain

$3.213 Lyndhurst

$3.237 Massillon

$3.249 Mentor

$3.284 New Philadelphia

$3.287 Niles

$3.289 Norwalk

$3.267 Oberlin

$3.217 Parma

$3.244 Ravenna

$3.272 Solon

$3.290 Willard

$3.226 Youngstown

Last week’s total domestic gasoline supply fell by 2 million barrels to 223.1 million barrels. The demand fell from 9.43 million barrels per day to 9.19 million barrels per day, but the agency calculates it is still some 610,000 barrels per day above last year.

Softened demand usually eases pump prices, but the cost of crude is keeping those prices up.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.