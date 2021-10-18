Gas prices continuing to climb across Northeast Ohio

News

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 8 photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Recent reports show gas prices continuing to climb across Northeast Ohio, averaging 14 cents higher this week at $3.255 per gallon.

The average price of gas was $2.049 per gallon this time last year.

This week, the national average rose five cents since last week, now up to $3.32 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The main driver of this price surge is the cost of crude oil. It’s closing above $80 a barrel daily. Back in August, it was in the low $60s per barrel.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your town:

  • $3.282        Alliance
  • $3.299        Ashland
  • $3.282        Ashtabula
  • $3.299        Aurora
  • $3.228        Chesterland
  • $3.239        Cleveland
  • $3.242        Elyria
  • $3.252        Independence
  • $3.161        Lorain
  • $3.213        Lyndhurst
  • $3.237        Massillon
  • $3.249        Mentor
  • $3.284        New Philadelphia
  • $3.287        Niles
  • $3.289        Norwalk
  • $3.267        Oberlin
  • $3.217        Parma
  • $3.244        Ravenna
  • $3.272        Solon
  • $3.290        Willard
  • $3.226        Youngstown

Last week’s total domestic gasoline supply fell by 2 million barrels to 223.1 million barrels. The demand fell from 9.43 million barrels per day to 9.19 million barrels per day, but the agency calculates it is still some 610,000 barrels per day above last year.

Softened demand usually eases pump prices, but the cost of crude is keeping those prices up.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral