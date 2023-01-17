CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio’s average gas price is four cents higher this week, according to reports from AAA.

Locally, the average price of gas is now $3.39 per gallon. That’s up from $3.354 during the week of Jan. 9.

It’s higher than the national average of $3.32, which is 17 cents more than it was a month ago. According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, shorter days and winter weather conditions lower the demand for gas, but the price of oil went up as concerns of a global economic recession eased.

The report says the main reason for this week’s increase is the higher cost of oil, accounting for more than half of the cost of gas.

This time last year, the average cost of gas in Northeast Ohio was $3.093.

Looking for current gas prices nationwide, statewide and countywide? Check here.

According to AAA, here are the average prices of unleaded self-service gasoline across Northeast Ohio:

Alliance – $3.542

Ashland – $3.136

Ashtabula – $3.478

Aurora – $3.485

Chesterland – $3.441

Cleveland – $3.417

Elyria – $3.419

Independence – $3.542

Lorain – $3.303

Lyndhurst – $3.479

Massillon – $3.318

Mentor – $3.452

New Philadelphia – $3.301

Niles – $3.449

Norwalk – $3.205

Oberlin – $3.250

Parma – $3.412

Ravenna – $3.487

Solon – $3.514

Willard – $3.184

Youngstown – $3.376