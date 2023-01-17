CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio’s average gas price is four cents higher this week, according to reports from AAA.
Locally, the average price of gas is now $3.39 per gallon. That’s up from $3.354 during the week of Jan. 9.
It’s higher than the national average of $3.32, which is 17 cents more than it was a month ago. According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, shorter days and winter weather conditions lower the demand for gas, but the price of oil went up as concerns of a global economic recession eased.
The report says the main reason for this week’s increase is the higher cost of oil, accounting for more than half of the cost of gas.
This time last year, the average cost of gas in Northeast Ohio was $3.093.
Looking for current gas prices nationwide, statewide and countywide? Check here.
According to AAA, here are the average prices of unleaded self-service gasoline across Northeast Ohio:
Alliance – $3.542
Ashland – $3.136
Ashtabula – $3.478
Aurora – $3.485
Chesterland – $3.441
Cleveland – $3.417
Elyria – $3.419
Independence – $3.542
Lorain – $3.303
Lyndhurst – $3.479
Massillon – $3.318
Mentor – $3.452
New Philadelphia – $3.301
Niles – $3.449
Norwalk – $3.205
Oberlin – $3.250
Parma – $3.412
Ravenna – $3.487
Solon – $3.514
Willard – $3.184
Youngstown – $3.376