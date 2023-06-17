**Related video above: Daffodil Hill blooms during spring at Lake View Cemetery.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A favorite stop inside Lake View Cemetery is closing for updates starting Monday.

The James A. Garfield Memorial, where the former president and his wife Lucretia Garfield’s caskets are kept, is onto its final phase of restoration. However, visitors are still welcome to learn about the landmark.

WJW photo

“We will have an expert guide available 7 days a week to talk about President Garfield’s life and legacy, the memorial, and the restoration work we have been doing to ensure this presidential tomb lasts forever,” the cemetery made clear in a statement.

The plan is for the iconic resting spot to be reopened by spring. Find out more about cemetery summer events right here.