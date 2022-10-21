***Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report***

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Garfield Heights City School District and the Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association have reached a tentative agreement, averting a possible strike at the end of the month.

The teachers’ association had been negotiating with the board of education since April.

The union has been asking for better pay and benefits to attract and keep teachers in the district. They say they’ve lost 46 teachers in the past year.

Late Monday night, the teachers’ union issued a 10-day strike notice after they say the board’s team left negotiations without any explanation. The teachers’ association had called the move “disrespectful.”

At the time, the Garfield Heights City Schools released a statement calling the decision to possibly strike “irresponsible.” The district said they have demonstrated a “spirit of compromise” on nearly every issue from the union.

According to the district, though, after negotiations on Friday, the notice for strike was withdrawn.

No details on the agreement have been given at this time. The district says more information will be coming in the near future.

The strike would’ve started on Oct. 31 if it hadn’t been averted.