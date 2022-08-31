GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Garfield Heights City School District is making some safety changes after an incident that happened at the football game last Friday night.

“Garfield Heights City Schools leaders, with the quick and thorough help of the City of Garfield Heights Police responded quickly to investigate and secure the area, while helping students, staff and spectators to safely exit the stadium,” Superintendent Richard Reynolds said in a statement, referring to Friday’s incident.

Now, the school district is taking additional precautions that will be implemented for this Thursday’s varsity home game.

Some of those changes include earlier start times for games, password protected tickets and a limit on the number of tickets that each attendee can buy.

The district is also putting in portable parking lot lights and increasing the district administrator presence at the games.

“Over the long term, the district is also actively considering future safety and security upgrades that will require collaboration with the community, public safety officials and other partners,” Superintendent Reynolds said in the statement.

Some of those potential changes include building an athletic complex, installing new traffic lights and hiring more permanent safety personnel.