GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Thieves broke into the Garfield Heights City Schools garage twice in one week, according to police.

The thieves stole several lawnmowers and vehicles, according to Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye.

The school district issued a statement to FOX 8 News on Friday:

“The Garfield Heights City Schools confirms that the district experienced a forced breaking-and-entering occurrence during which equipment and assets were stolen and damaged,” it reads. “The GHCS is currently working with the Garfield Heights Police Department to identify the offenders, retrieve lost or stolen assets, and determine the appropriate criminal consequences.”

The school district is now reviewing surveillance footage of the theft, Kaye said.