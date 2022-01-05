Garfield Heights police warns against using outdoor post office mailboxes

**In the above video, the I-Team investigates mail thefts**

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Garfield Heights Police Department is urging residents not to use the mailboxes outside the city’s post office at this time.

According to police, those mailboxes may not be secure and may have been accessed.

If you need to mail anything like checks or money orders, police encourage you to drop them off in the mailbox inside the building.

Last week, the FOX 8 I-Team revealed that thieves have been breaking into mailboxes in local communities, stealing checks, forging them and getting into bank accounts.

Previous reports have been made in Parma, Rocky River and Richmond Heights.