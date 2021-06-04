Garfield Heights police pursuit ends in crash; 2 seriously injured

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A Garfield Heights police pursuit ended with the suspect’s car crashing into a utility pole seriously injuring the driver and a passenger.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Garfield Heights police were dispatched to the area of MLK for a report of a tan car driving recklessly and speeding up and down the street, according to a Garfield Heights police press release.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a parked, tan car that was occupied, which then drove off with no traffic violations seen by police.

According to police, the plate on the vehicle was fictitious so they attempted to pull the driver over at E.131 and Melgrove. The vehicle did not stop but fled from officers.

Officers pursued the car where it ultimately lost control and crashed into a utility pole at Harvard and Lee, police say.

The male driver and a male passenger were seriously injured and taken by EMS to University Hospital.

Police say, a 15-year-old female sitting in the backseat, had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

After checking the car’s identification number, police say it was found to have been taken in an armed robbery in Cleveland on June 1.

GHPD and CPD are continuing to investigate at this time.