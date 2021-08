GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Garfield Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 78-year-old man.

Larry Bell was reported missing on July 27 by his cousin. Police said he was last seen walking on Broadway Avenue in Garfield Heights.

Larry Bell (Photo courtesy: Garfield Heights police)

Bell is 5 foot 10 and 155 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing an orange shirt and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-475-1234.