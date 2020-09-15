Garfield Heights police looking for missing 15-year-old after text asking for help

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Garfield Heights Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Police say Andrea Simone Nunn has been missing since Monday after leaving home following an argument with her mother.

Andrea Simone Nunn (courtesy: Garfield Heights police)

On Tuesday, police say Andrea’s grandmother received a text from her granddaughter via an unknown social media account, asking her for help and stating she was in Chicago.

There was no additional communication after that text.

Anyone who may have information is asked to please call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.

