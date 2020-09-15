GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Garfield Heights Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police say Andrea Simone Nunn has been missing since Monday after leaving home following an argument with her mother.
On Tuesday, police say Andrea’s grandmother received a text from her granddaughter via an unknown social media account, asking her for help and stating she was in Chicago.
There was no additional communication after that text.
Anyone who may have information is asked to please call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.
FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES, BELOW:
- Canton police continue investigation after 11-year-old charged with reckless homicide of 6-year-old
- Three brothers accused of raping 10-year-old girl in Louisiana home
- Garfield Heights police looking for missing 15-year-old after text asking for help
- Lawmakers weigh pros and cons of compensating student athletes
- VIDEO: Floating fire ants, the hidden hazard in Sally’s path