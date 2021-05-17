Garfield Heights police investigate weekend homicide

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

On May 15 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police say they responded to the 13700 block of Maplerow Avenue for reports of a male and female who had been shot.

According to police, the 31-year-old female, Jasmine Cabil, was transported to Marymount where she was pronounced dead.

The male, a 37 year-old Cleveland resident, was transported to Metro Hospital with a non-life threatening injury, police say.

The case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

