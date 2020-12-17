Garfield Heights police investigate deadly shooting; one in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the death sentence for a man who fatally shot a Kent State University student during a robbery, citing the killer's youth at the time and his history of substance abuse and mental health issues.

Death row inmate Damantae Graham was sentenced to die for killing 18-year-old Nick Massa in February 2016 at an off-campus apartment. Graham, then 19, and two 17-year-old codefendants went to the apartment to steal drugs and money from the apartment's residents, according to court records. A fourth codefendant stayed outside in a vehicle.