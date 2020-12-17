Garfield Heights police investigate deadly shooting; one in custody

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Garfield Heights are investigating a deadly shooting.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of East 141st just after midnight Thursday.
According to a press release, officers found a 35-year-old who had been shot multiple times.
Police say he was dead when officers arrived.
Officers took one man into custody at the scene.
He has not been identified.
Police say the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting the department.
The victim has not been identified.