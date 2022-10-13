GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police officers found two elderly men dead in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday, Oct. 9, at a home in the 13000 block of Christine Avenue.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m., after the homeowner’s daughter reported she found the body of her father’s friend at the residence. She told police he appeared to have been stabbed.

Officers then met with the woman’s 89-year-old mother who was sitting in a chair. She was “not very coherent,” according to the police report.

Officers found 88-year-old Alvin Hopes of Cleveland lying lifeless on his back on the floor of a basement bedroom. He had an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Police found a revolver next to him.

In an upstairs bedroom, police found 89-year-old Ramsey Morris, of Hudson, lying unresponsive on the floor, near the foot of a bed. He appeared to have been stabbed in the neck.

Police found a piece of a silver knife blade on the blood-stained bed. They found the rest of the knife and its handle on a nearby nightstand. They also found jewelry scattered on the floor of the room and picture frames that had been knocked over.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Hopes died by suicide and was killed by a gunshot wound.

Ramsey died of asphyxia. His death was ruled a homicide.