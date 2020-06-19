Garfield Heights police chief retires amid excessive force lawsuit against officers

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Garfield Heights Police Chief Robert Byrne announced his retirement just days after an excessive force lawsuit was filed against six of his officers and the city.

Byrne sent a letter to Mayor Vic Collova on Thursday with his intentions to retire.

“I don’t mind saying that the events of the past week have played into my decision, however, I have been considering retiring before this. Let me be very clear in saying that I stand by my decision to support the officers involved in this incident,” Byrne said in the letter.

“It is evident that many want changes in police departments across America, including Garfield Heights, I do not believe I am the best person to install this change.”

Read the letter here

On June 11, civil rights attorney Jeremy Tor filed a suit in federal court on behalf of Kenta Settles, 28. Settles was arrested on Jan. 23.

Tor said the officers did not explain themselves or ask him any questions. Newly-released video shows police take Settles to the ground, punch him and tase him. Settles was held for five months until the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office saw the video and the case was dismissed.

“They put compressive force on his shoulders and legs for nearly 2 minutes. That’s the kind of compressive force that killed George Floyd,” Tor said. “And the kind of force that our federal court of appeals that governs here in Ohio had declared more than 15 years ago is unconstitutional.”

On Monday, Byrne posted a video on Facebook about the incident. He said officers were responding to two calls involving an attempted car jacking and armed robbery at the time.

“I bring this up not to suggest that this individual was involved in the crime, but rather to give you the mindset the police officers were in at the time,” Byrnes said.

The chief said Settles resisted, grabbing the taser wire and hitting an officer in the face.

“No use of force incident is ever going to look good. At the end of of the day, our officers are responsible for safety of community. That’s what our officers responded to do that night,” Byrnes said.