Garfield Heights police asking for help to find missing teen

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police need help finding a teen who went missing earlier in December.

Asia Henderson, 13. was last seen on Dec. 3 at her home before deciding to sleepover a friend’s house. She never made it to her friend’s house, but family said they received several text messages from Asia saying that she is okay, according to a statement from the Garfield Heights Detective Bureau.

She was headed toward the Akron area, officers said

Asia, who is an eighth grader at Miles Park Elementary, is about 5 foot 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a dark birth mark on the right side of her face.

Police have no clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Garfield Heights Juvenile Detective Bureau at 216-475-5840.