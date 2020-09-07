Garfield Heights police ask for help finding missing 70-year-old woman

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Garfield Heights are asking for help locating a missing woman.

According to police, Karen Cobb, 70, was last seen at her home in Garfield Heights on May 5.

She is described as weighing 163 pounds and being 5’4″ tall. She has schizophrenia and does not take her medication, police say.

She may frequent hotels in the Beachwood area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.

