Garfield Heights man killed in shooting

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Garfield Heights Police department is investigating the circumstances around a deadly shooting.

According to the department, officers responded to a shooting call around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Wadsworth Ave. and E. 110th St.

Officers learned the shooting victim had already been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers met the vehicle in the parking lot of Marymount Surgery Center, according to a press release.

They started performing life-saving measures along with hospital staff.

The shooting victim passed away.

He’s been identified as Jay Marr Singleton, 23, of Garfield Heights.

Police have not released any information on details prior to the shooting or if they are looking for a suspect in the case.

They are asking for information in the case. If you can help, call (216)475-5686.