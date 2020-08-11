Garfield Heights home hit by dozens of bullets in drive-by shooting

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A home in Garfield Heights was hit with at least 44 bullets in what appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

According to a police report, a family who lives in a home in the 13600 block of Bangor Ave. called police.

Police recovered 37 bullet casings in the home and 9 more on the sidewalk.

According to the report, officers also found bullet holes in the garage and the car that was parked inside it.

Police also believe the house next door was hit.

No one was hurt.

The family says they don’t know why they would have been targeted.

If you have any information that can help police, call (216)475-5686.

