GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Garfield Heights community is honoring Vietnam War veterans during a ceremony in the city Wednesday evening.

The event, sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 15, will be held from the Garfield Heights Civic Center.

The program kicks off at 7 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act into law in 2017, declaring March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day.