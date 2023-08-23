CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Just a few weeks ago, the Department Of Agriculture sent out a press release warning about the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly in the Buckeye State.

These foreign bugs are known for destroying plants.

Clevelander Mary Keith believes her garden has become their latest target.

“Some of them are black and white. Someone of them are cute little things. But they jump, they don’t crawl,” explained Keith.

Keith says this all started last week while cutting her yard.

She noticed a few of the bugs on her fence, then she went to her backyard and found pockets of them everywhere.

She calls her garden the “Lord of the Fly’s.”

“It bothers me that I can’t get out in my yard, cut my grass, trim my hedges around my fence. It bothers me and when I see them, I get to itching.”

Fox 8 took pictures of the flies from Mary’s backyard on Wednesday.

It looks pretty spot on to the spotted flies ODA has been warning Ohioans about in recent weeks.

Mary is worried her problem will keep spreading.

“If I’m infested here. You are going to be infested too.”

Cleveland City Councilman Blaine Griffin, who represents Mary’s ward, told Fox 8 News that he has received at least 10 to 15 different reports of these infestations.

He said his team is working with ODA to figure out why this is happening and how they can help their residents.