Garden of Life green space now open in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few weeks in the making, the Slavic Village Garden of Life is now open for all.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday at the brand new garden space behind Daisy’s Ice Cream on East 57th Street and Fullerton Avenue. It was created as a place where people can go for peace and to honor those who’ve passed away.

People were invited to attend and received a free mask in honor of the opening day.

The former parking lot space was paid for by a $2,000 coronavirus pandemic response grant.

