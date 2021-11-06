Garden of Eleven Angels to celebrate grand opening

Rendering of The Garden of 11 Angels proposed plans (Courtesy of Whitley Architects)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The garden that memorializes 11 women murdered at the site by convicted serial killer Anthony Sowell is celebrating its grand opening today at 11 a.m.

The Garden of Eleven Angels is a living memorial to the women whose lives were brutally taken 12 years ago.

A ground breaking ceremony in July marked the beginning of hope brought back to this community by

transforming these eight vacant parcels into a memorial and a space to gather, recreate, reflect, and

enjoy nature.

The city recognized this area is a painful and traumatic memory for the families of the victims, the survivors and the neighborhood and said, “Over the years, many community and faith leaders have worked together towards establishing a memorial to honor the victims of this horrific act of violence.”

Today’s grand opening brings some road closures. Please plan accordingly.

Imperial Ave. from E. 119th St. to E. 123rd St.

E. 119th St & E. 121st St. from Luke Ave. to Imperial Ave

A Cuyahoga County jury gave Sowell a death sentence, but he died on Feb. 8 at the age of 61 with no execution date.