CLEVELAND (WJW)– A garbage truck driver was killed during a crash on Interstate 490 east in Cleveland Monday evening.

It happened at about 5 p.m. near the ramp to Interstate 77 south.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling said the driver was an employee there.

“At Rumpke we’re family. This is an extremely difficult time for all of us and we take this very

personally. Our hearts are broken, and we are praying for anyone touched by today’s accident,” said

Randy Broadright, area safety manager at Rumpke, in a news release.

No other details on the crash were immediately available.