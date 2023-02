CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police say a vehicle drove into the side of the EMS building in downtown Cleveland early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. at 1501 Lakeside Avenue causing a 12′ by 8′ hole in the building and heavy interior damage.

Police say the driver allegedly fled on foot.

The building inspector has responded and crews worked to build a temporary covering on Saturday, seen in the video above.

There is no word on any charges or the suspect’s arrest.