(WJW) — After soaking rains Saturday…Sunday will bring us more scattered showers. Expect it to be chilly, wet, and damp.

If you have outdoor plans, youth sports, or are heading to the Browns game you can also expect strong north winds gusting to 25 mph at the lakefront and up to 15 mph further inland.

Temperatures don’t warm much Sunday, only in the mid-50s.

Additional rainfall for the remainder of the weekend is anywhere from 1/4-1″. The rain is needed as the state of Ohio is abnormally dry to moderate drought because of the abnormally dry September.

Showers transition to a lake effect pattern as the cooler air drops back in and lingers next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

