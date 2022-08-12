(WJW) – We are just hours away from the Cleveland Browns first preseason game and fans are closely watching to see if the embattled superstar quarterback, Deshaun Watson, will indeed play.

The team is in Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Jaguars.

Coach Kevin Stefanski says the plan is for Watson to start in this first pre-season game, that is unless a ruling from Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey comes before game time.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.

“We’re just dealing with today. I don’t know any other way to do it and I think the team understands that as well,” said Coach Kevin Stefanksi

The NFL is appealing Watson’s six-game suspension. They want a year-long ban for sexual misconduct.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Watson would be willing to accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season.

As for backup Jacoby Brissett, Coach Stefanski wouldn’t get specific, only saying that the team has a plan.

“I am comfortable in what Jacoby has done to date with his reps. He has gotten a lot of them. He has gotten some with the ones and some with the twos, and we will stick to our plan absent any new information,” said Stefanki.

If Watson’s discipline is increased, the NFL Players Association could file a lawsuit.

Watson has denied the allegations against him and he faces no criminal charges.

24 women filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massages. He has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one remains.

