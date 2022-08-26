AURORA, Ohio (WJW) – Painesville Riverside faced off against Aurora, a pair of perennial playoff contenders, in the second Game of the Week this season.

Aurora took the field on their home turf against Riverside, both teams trying to land their second win this season.

Riverside was on the offense, 15 to 16, Mike Maloney to Brady McKnight, with a first down for the Beavers.

Maloney handed it off to McKnight, the Beavers moving the chains. Maloney was under pressure and went deep down the sideline to Dez Kirks. Riverside struck fast with a 7-0 lead.

Aurora then took over with a Wildcat formation, but nothing was doing for Alex Tinorio.

Riverside got the ball back and went tricky with a reverse pass from Maloney to Jake Ealy and hit the Staples button because “That was easy.” Another touchdown for the Beavers.

Riverside claimed a big road win, 34-21, over Aurora. They’re now 2-0.

Friday Night Touchdown kicks off Fridays at 11 p.m.