CLEVELAND, Ohio ( WJW)- Legendary Cleveland radio host Mike Trivisonno has passed away suddenly Thursday.

Trivisonno, 74, began his career back in 1986.

Below is a gallery of the current Mike Trivisonno show throughout the years.

WTAM recognized Triv proudly raised over $5 million for local charities including Coats for Kids, whom he hosted his annual “Vegas Show Benefit” in support of.