MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Even the tiniest Ohioans got into the Halloween spirit Monday, with the kids at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) donning spectacularly sweet costumes.

A grandmother of a former NICU baby has been crocheting holiday hats for nine years to bring cheer to all involved.

This year’s hats from Grandma Cathy included pumpkins, candy corn and cute bugs.

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

