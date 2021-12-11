Gale force winds cause power outages to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) —FirstEnergy reports that strong winds are causing power outages to thousands of customers in Northeast Ohio.
Estimated restoration time will be provided when it’s available to the number of customers impacted in the following counties:
- Ashland – 101
- Ashtabula – 5,374
- Carroll – 19
- Clark – 700
- Columbiana – 12
- Crawford – fewer than 5
- Cuyahoga – 11,425
- Defiance – 173
- Delaware – fewer than 5
- Erie – 353
- Geauga – 509
- Huron – 247
- Lake – 5,117
- Lorain – 2,018
- Lucas – 4,889
- Mahoning – 65
- Medina – 1,868
- Ottawa – 193
- Portage – 595
- Richland – 485
- Sandusky – 2,131
- Seneca – 171
- Stark – 666
- Summit – 1,853
- Trumbull – 190
- Wood – 6,018
A HIGH WIND WARNING is active until Saturday at 6 p.m. for gusts in the neighborhood of 60+ mph for the the following counties:. Ashland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky.
Cleveland Public Power says gale force winds are causing feeder problems on the east side of the city.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s by sunset. Small accumulations are expected once the colder air catches up Saturday night in the snowbelt.