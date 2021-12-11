Gale force winds cause power outages to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) —FirstEnergy reports that strong winds are causing power outages to thousands of customers in Northeast Ohio.

Estimated restoration time will be provided when it’s available to the number of customers impacted in the following counties:

Ashland – 101

Ashtabula – 5,374

Carroll – 19

Clark – 700

Columbiana – 12

Crawford – fewer than 5

Cuyahoga – 11,425

Defiance – 173

Delaware – fewer than 5

Erie – 353

Geauga – 509

Huron – 247

Lake – 5,117

Lorain – 2,018

Lucas – 4,889

Mahoning – 65

Medina – 1,868

Ottawa – 193

Portage – 595

Richland – 485

Sandusky – 2,131

Seneca – 171

Stark – 666

Summit – 1,853

Trumbull – 190

Wood – 6,018

A HIGH WIND WARNING is active until Saturday at 6 p.m. for gusts in the neighborhood of 60+ mph for the the following counties:. Ashland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky.

Cleveland Public Power says gale force winds are causing feeder problems on the east side of the city.

Gale force winds have caused feeder problems on our system. Impacted areas include Carnegie to Woodland, from East 21 to East 108th. @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 11, 2021

POWER OUTAGE in the area of Miles Ave to Woodland Ave, from East 110 to East 160. Crews are responding. @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 11, 2021

Temperatures will drop into the 30s by sunset. Small accumulations are expected once the colder air catches up Saturday night in the snowbelt.