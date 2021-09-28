Gabby Petito’s family holds press conference in NY

(WJW) — Gabby Petito’s family spoke publicly today for the first time since the funeral of their daughter was held on Sunday afternoon.

Gabby Petito's family will be having a press conference tomorrow at 1pm in New York. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 27, 2021

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming after a search when her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family more than a week ago and authorities continue to search for him in the nearby Carleton Reserve.

Live blog:

Her family is asking Brian Laundrie to turn himself in and they aren’t expecting his parents to help in the search efforts to find him.

The family is happy with the work the FBI and other law enforcement has been doing to find Gabby and bring justice to her homicide.

They are hoping this tragedy will allow them to help others who are missing loved ones.

Her father urges the public to put as much effort into finding other missing people as they did for Gabby.

Her parents got tattoos of Gabby’s artwork to “keep her with (them) at all times.”

Her father gives credit to law enforcement and as well as social media for getting her images out to the public and finding her body.

What’s next: The family won’t stop remembering Gabby and helping others find their missing loved ones.