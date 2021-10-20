Timeline: Gabby Petito’s disappearance captivated a nation; a look at what we’ve learned so far

This image from police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (Courtesy: Moab Police Dept. via AP)

(WJW) — Last month, 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito, who had been road tripping through the country with her fiancé Brian Laundrie over the summer, was reported missing by her family. What came after that was an onslaught of media attention that captivated the nation.

Every day seemed to bring forth new details in the case, with some stories conflicting and others leading to dead ends. Eventually, Petito’s body was found in Wyoming. At this time, Laundrie has still not been found.

Here’s a look at the details we know so far in the Petito/Laundrie investigation:

June 2021 – The Beginning

The couple embarks on a cross country road trip, stopping at national parks along the way, with Petito documenting the adventures on social media. They traveled from their Florida home in Petito’s white Ford van. The couple had reportedly been living with Laundrie’s parents.

Aug. 12 – Utah police involved

An altercation allegedly occurs between the couple, and the Moab, Utah, police were called to the scene. In a 911 call obtained by FOX News, a person can be heard saying that they saw a man “slapping the girl.” Body cam police footage was released, as seen below:

Aug. 17-23 – Laundrie flies home to Florida, then returns to Petito

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino confirms to CNN that Brian Laundrie went back home to deal with some things. He then went back to Utah to continue the road trip.

Late August – Petito’s social media posts stop

Sept. 1 – Laundrie comes back to Florida

When Laundrie arrives back at his parents’ home in North Port, he is driving Petito’s vehicle, but she is not with him.

Sept. 6-8 – Laundrie family camping trip

Following their son’s return, the Laundrie family packs up and goes camping for Labor Day. The Fort De Soto Campground is about 75 miles from their home, and they were there for at least two days.

Sept. 11 – Petito is reported missing by family

After her mother hasn’t heard from her in weeks, the family decided to make an official police report.

Sept. 13 or 14 – Laundrie disappears

The timeline then gets a bit murky here as Laundrie’s parents originally said they last saw their son on Sept. 14. Earlier this month, Laundrie attorney Steve Bertolino texted WFLA that the Laundries believed their son left home to go hiking on Sept. 13 instead of Sept. 14. They told authorities their son went to the Carlton Reserve, a large park near their home, with just his backpack. He reportedly left his phone and wallet behind.

The parents had reportedly gone to search for their son at the reserve and did find his Ford Mustang with a parking ticket. They eventually brought the car home on Sept. 15, reportedly hoping their son would come back for the vehicle if they left it a while longer.

Sept. 19 – Petito’s body found

Human remains confirmed two days later by a medical examiner to be Petito’s were found at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Sept. 23 – Warrant issued for Laundrie

Laundrie, who was and still is a person of interest in the Petito case, was charged with using a credit card that was not his from Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. He reportedly racked up charges greater than $1,000. On Sept. 23, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, the FBI reported. Petito’s parents had said Laundrie had stolen her credit card to get back home to Florida.

Sept. 25 – Dog the Bounty Hunter joins the search for Brain Laundrie

TV personality Duane Lee Chapman, was seen knocking on the door of Laundrie’s family’s home in North Port, Florida. However, no one answered the door (as seen in the NewsNation video below).

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves,” the bounty hunter’s team said in statement released to FOX News. “Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

Sept. 26 – Family holds funeral for Petito on Long Island

“I want you to take a look at these pictures and I want you to be inspired by them … If there’s a trip you want to take, take it. Now. Do it now while you’ve got the time. If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now,” Petito’s father, Joseph Petito said during the service. “Gabby is the most amazing person I’ve ever met … I’m asking you guys to be inspired by the way she treated people, all people … She genuinely loved people … When you leave here today, be inspired by what she brought to the table … I couldn’t be more proud, as a father.”

Sept. 26 – FBI returns to Laundrie family home

After previously searching the Laundrie family home, the FBI went back for more in late September. “The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could,” Steven Bertolino, the family’s lawyer, told Fox News.

Sept. 28 – Petito family launches organization to help find missing persons

Find out more about the Gabby Petito Foundation below:

Oct. 12 – Gabby Petito’s cause of death announced

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said the cause of death is strangulation and the manner is homicide. The body was reportedly outside for three or four weeks. Blue also said Petito was not pregnant. The autopsy reportedly took a long time due to the thoroughness of the investigation.

Oct. 20 – Officials are back at the Carlton Reserve

Partial human remains were reportedly found in the area, after items of interest were reportedly found nearby, FOX 8’s sister station WFLA is reporting. The FBI and other officials are still currently on scene.

At this time, the identity of the remains is unknown.