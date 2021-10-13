Gabby Petito’s body found near hiking shoes; no signs of obvious struggle according to expert

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (WJW) – One day after the Teton County coroner revealed that Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor is offering insight on what the scene revealed.

According to KSL-TV, video from their helicopter showed remains above the ground but covered.

The photographer said hiking shoes were found on the ground next to the body.

KSL is not releasing the video but showed it to former Salt Lake County prosecutor Kurt Morgan.

“One of the things I’ve been seeing in this story is a history of these individuals getting into fights and she attacked him,” said Morgan. “I don’t see that here. All I see is one individual who suffered the damage and no evidence of injury created by her.”

He said he didn’t notice any obvious signs of struggle and believes the suspect moved quickly.

“This was quick. This was not sitting here for five or six hours, trying to figure out how to conceal a crime,” he said.

Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie is the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death.

He has been missing since at least September 14.

Laundrie is not charged with her death.

Morgan said in a strangulation case, evidence could include fingerprints or DNA.

Petito’s body was found on September 19. The coroner believes it had been there 3 to 4 weeks.

Under Wyoming law, only the cause and manner of death will be released. Other portions of the autopsy, including photographs, will not be released.