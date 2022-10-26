**For previous coverage, watch above.

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — The future of University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center remains on hold.

A judge ordered a stay in the city’s lawsuit against UH to remain in place, while urging both sides to work out a solution.

The city filed a federal complaint, accusing Bedford of discriminating against minorities, seniors and those with low income by closing the hospital.

UH has said they are closing the hospital due to staffing shortages.

The judge’s stay will remain in effect until January, unless a solution is reached beforehand.

Read below for a press release issued by the city of Bedford:

UH issued the following statement Wednesday:

“The Court in the Bedford litigation extended the stay on proceedings until January 25, 2023. In the interim, UH continues to try to work with the City of Bedford plaintiffs.”