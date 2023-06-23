(WJW) – Feeling nostalgic? The Furby is ready to make a comeback in 2023!

Hasbro, Inc. unveiled Thursday that a new generation of the popular 90s toy will soon be hitting store shelves, but with a whole new look.

According to the toy company, the new purple and coral Furbies include five voice-activated modes and over 600 responses, including 10 unique songs.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“With a history of disrupting pop culture and the toy aisle, Furby reminds kids that they can be their hilarious, wacky, perfectly imperfect selves, because that is what makes them – and the world – a little more special,” Hasbro said in a press release.

The original Furby was released in 1998 and quickly became a fan-favorite among kids, with more than 40 million of the furry, electronic creatures selling in the first three years.

“For the brand’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby’s power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave.”

The new Furby will be sold at all major retailers starting July 15, but they are already available for purchase on Amazon for $69.99.