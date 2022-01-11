Funeral Tuesday for Cleveland officer killed in carjacking

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Funeral services are Tuesday morning for Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, who was shot and killed in a carjacking on Dec. 31.

The services start at 10 a.m. at Grace Church of Middleburg Heights, located on Pearl Road. He’ll be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Billboard along I-71S honors @CLEpolice Officer Shane Bartek who will be laid to rest today. Funeral service is at 10am and will be livestreamed. Bartek was murdered on December 31st in a carjacking. An 18-year-old woman is charged with his death. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/bWPdaDJhdC — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) January 11, 2022

Since 2019, Bartek worked in the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District, where coworkers said he considered it his dream job.

Police said Bartek, 25, was off duty when the suspect approached him in an apartment parking lot on Rocky River Drive. There was a struggle and Bartek was shot twice.

The 18-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated murder.