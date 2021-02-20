Funeral to be held today for Akron police officer who passed away from COVID-19 complications

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Family, friends and coworkers will say their final goodbyes to Akron Officer Edward Stewart today.

According to the department, the 60-year-old passed away from COVID-19 complications.

“When needed, Stew was always one of the first to respond to assist his fellow officers, even in the most critical moments. Stew quietly left an indelible mark upon the Akron Police Department and community throughout his 27-year career,” the department wrote in a tribute post.

The funeral procession will make a brief stop for honors and presentation of the flag outside the police department at 1:15 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Parking will be available at both the Summit County and Polsky Parking Decks free of charge.

Vehicles are not allowed to park on S. High St. between E. Bowery St. and E. State St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Violators will be towed at the owner’s expense.