Funeral services today for Cleveland Officer Nicholas Sabo

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Funeral services are Wednesday for Cleveland Police Officer Nicholas Sabo.

The 39-year-old took his own life on Sept. 4.

The family received friends at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Church with the funeral immediately following. The services are private. There will be a police escort from the church to the cemetery.

Sabo worked in the Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District. He is survived by his wife Brienne and their four children.

