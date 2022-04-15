WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – Funeral services are being held on Friday for the Town and Country Fire District firefighter who was killed in a Wayne County crash earlier this week.

The services will be held at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene on Oak Hill Road in Wooster.

**The funeral will be live-streamed on Fox8.com**

Following the service, a full processional will travel to West Salem Cemetery on Depot Street with a graveside service.

Lt. Philip Wigal, 35, was responding to a minor crash near state Route 301 in Wayne County when a commercial vehicle hit a fire truck and trooper’s cruisers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Wigal and a trooper were also struck. Wigal died at the scene.

Wigal is survived by his wife, Lindsey, and daughters, Gracelynn and Gwendelynn.

The family is also encouraging those who have memories with Wigal to share them on the funeral home’s website.