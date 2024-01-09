*For previous coverage, watch above

CLEVELAND (WJW) — People across Northeast Ohio are expected to pay their respects Tuesday at the funeral for fallen Cleveland Police Officer Victor Claudio Jr.

He died from natural causes while on duty. His funeral begins at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Church on Pearl Road in Cleveland. He will receive full honors, and there will be a procession in to and out of the church.

Claudio was 53 years old when he suffered an apparent heart attack while at work at Cleveland’s Fifth District Station.

A graduate of St. Edward High School, the school was lit up in blue overnight to honor him. He served his community for 23 years.

Claudio is the father of three children, and he’s also a grandfather.

Monday fellow officers, long-time friends and former colleagues attended his visitation.