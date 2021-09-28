Funeral Mass to be held for Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla

Editor’s Note: Watch previous coverage on this passing in the video above.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday for Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla.

The former leader of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese passed away on September 21 at the age of 88.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with the Catholic community of the Diocese of Cleveland the news of the passing this morning of Bishop Anthony M. Pilla,” said Bishop Edward Malesic announcing the news last week.

“Bishop Pilla died peacefully at his personal residence.”

Malesic said Pilla was a “very warm, kind-hearted and deeply faithful shepherd.”

Pilla was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Cleveland at the age of 26.

He was installed as the ninth bishop of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese in 1981.

He retired from the episcopacy in 2006.

Bishop Pilla’s funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Father Edward Estok will serve as homilist.

Bishop Malesic will be the main celebrant.

Interment will be in the Resurrection Chapel in the cathedral.