Funeral home van stolen with body inside in Missouri, police say

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KTVI/WJW) — Police have recovered a funeral home van that was stolen Thursday with a body still inside.

The van was taken from a QuikTrip in north St. Louis County.

Police were called to the gas station around 10:30 a.m. after a stolen vehicle was reported. The van had been left running unattended in the parking lot.

“It’s opportunistic,” said officer Tracy Panus, of the St. Louis County Police Department. “These thefts from gas stations. People leave their vehicles running. It only takes a matter of seconds before someone’s in your vehicle and they’re gone.”

1/2. Stolen Vehicle Update: The vehicle has been recovered and two individuals taken into custody. Most importantly, the body being conveyed in the back of the vehicle has also been recovered. THANK YOU for the re-tweets, amplifying this to your audiences was a great help. pic.twitter.com/HYssmhMtYb — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) February 12, 2021

The body inside the van — that of an adult female — also has also been recovered. Police have not released the identity of the deceased woman but said her family has been notified.

Police said two individuals were taken into custody.