Funeral home owner sentenced for stealing from elderly victims

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A former funeral home owner is now headed to prison for 18 months after pleading guilty to theft and receiving stolen property charges.

Mark Kacirek, 70, of North Olmsted, was sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor James Gutierrez said Kacirek stole about $90,000 from several elderly victims that had prepaid for funeral services.

“There is a woman who is 105 years old right now, a 92-year-old lady. Others that are 97, 78, 78,” Gutierrez said. “I am here to speak on their behalf.”

Gutierrez, as well as some of the victims, urged Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Dick Ambrose to sentence Kacirek to prison. Kacirek and his attorney asked for probation.



“I am totally sorry for my actions,” Kacirek said prior to sentencing. “I take full responsibility and am sorry for the families that placed funds and monies with me.”

The judge stressed he felt Kacirek’s actions warranted a prison sentence. He also ordered him to make full restitution.

Gutierrez praised the work of the North Olmsted police detectives, who spent several years investigating the case.